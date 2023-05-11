media release: Join us for movie trivia night at the Rooster!

Rules:

• No cheating! The use of phones and other devices to look up answers or to “phone a friend” are not permitted. If you must use your phone, please do so after your answer has been turned in or come up to the host table where we can see you.

• No yelling out answers – whether it be because you know the answer or because you’re trying to throw the other teams off with a wrong answer. Keep it to yourself and don’t ruin it for the other teams.

• The host has final say of the correct answer and what answers will be accepted. If you have a challenge, bring it up when asked for them before the half time and final questions.

• Once answers are turned in, they are final.

• Tip your bartenders and your wait staff!

• Most of all – have fun!

How the Game Works:

• 4 rounds of play with 4 questions each + a halftime and a final question.

• Rounds 1 and 3, point values are odds – 1,3,5,7

• Rounds 2 & 4, point values are evens, 2,4,6,8

•Halftime questions are worth up to 8 points (two-part question worth 4 points each)

• Final questions wager up to 20 points.

• PERFECT SCORE IS 100

• You will have one song’s worth of time to submit your answers to your host. Pay attention to the song playing because it might just help you with your answer! The final question will have two songs’ worth of time.

• Remember to look up the free answer of the day on the Red Rooster Facebook page!