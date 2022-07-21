Movies on the Water

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Movies on the Water – every Thursday night, June 16-August 25

Hello Hollywood—it’s movie night on the plaza! Catch a double feature on the video wall (or just come for one). Free and open to the public, showings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with kid friendly flicks at the earlier showing.

July 21 –  “WALL-E” (5:30 p.m.), “2001: A Space Odyssey”  (7:30 p.m.)

Info

Kids & Family
Movies
608-535-8189
