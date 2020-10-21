ONLINE: Moving COVID-19 inventions to market: What can we do and what should we do?

RSVP

press release: Researchers from a vast array of disciplines have turned their creative and inventive energy to addressing the COVID-19 crisis in ways unparalleled in human history. How do we as a campus, country and society ensure that these discoveries are developed into products for those who need them?  

Join innovators and experts in business ethics and technology transfer as they talk about what is happening on campus and around the country to respond to the innovations emerging in the wake of the pandemic.

Featuring:

    Kevin Noonan, McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP

    Gene Quinn, IP Watchdog

    Pilar Ossorio, UW-Madison and Morgridge Institute for Research

    Dave Beebe, UW-Madison

    Jeanine Burmania, WARF

    Lennon Rodgers, UW-Madison

    Justin Anderson, WARF (moderator)

Find info on the series and a sign-up link here.

Info

Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-2500
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Moving COVID-19 inventions to market: What can we do and what should we do? - 2020-10-21 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Moving COVID-19 inventions to market: What can we do and what should we do? - 2020-10-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Moving COVID-19 inventions to market: What can we do and what should we do? - 2020-10-21 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Moving COVID-19 inventions to market: What can we do and what should we do? - 2020-10-21 16:00:00 ical