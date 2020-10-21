ONLINE: Moving COVID-19 inventions to market: What can we do and what should we do?

press release: Researchers from a vast array of disciplines have turned their creative and inventive energy to addressing the COVID-19 crisis in ways unparalleled in human history. How do we as a campus, country and society ensure that these discoveries are developed into products for those who need them?

Join innovators and experts in business ethics and technology transfer as they talk about what is happening on campus and around the country to respond to the innovations emerging in the wake of the pandemic.

Featuring:

Kevin Noonan, McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP

Gene Quinn, IP Watchdog

Pilar Ossorio, UW-Madison and Morgridge Institute for Research

Dave Beebe, UW-Madison

Jeanine Burmania, WARF

Lennon Rodgers, UW-Madison

Justin Anderson, WARF (moderator)

Find info on the series and a sign-up link here.