ONLINE: Moving Forward

press release: Moving Forward: What's New in Research for Parkinson's Disease, by Dr. Kathleen Shannon, MD, FAAN, FANA, Chair, Department of Neurology, Movement Disorders, UW Health

Come learn about new research in the evaluation and treatment of common movement disorders.

6:30pm, meeting will be held online using a program called Webex

Instructions to Download Webex: The upcoming meeting for the Moving Forward Seminar Series will be online. If you are new to the meeting or weren’t able to join last month, we encourage you to download a program called Webex in advance of Monday night’s meeting.

To download Webex meetings for free, visit this link - https://www.webex.com/ downloads.html

• To download on your desktop/laptop computer: Click Download for Windows

• To download on your smart phone: Click the Apple App store or Google Play store

The Night of the Meeting

Step 1: On Monday, December 14 at 6:30pm please join the meeting by clicking on this link: Join Meeting

Step 2: In the new screen that appears, enter the meeting password.

Event Number: 120 558 9201

Enter CAPTCHA to make sure you’re not a robot

Enter your name (so we know who you are)

Step 3: A button will pop up asking you to figure out your audio source.

Use Internet for audio: this is the easiest option, where you can use your cell phone or computer/laptop’s audio

Call me: this is where you can type in a phone number for Webex to call you

Call in: you can manually call in from a land line or your cell phone

Your phone/microphone will automatically be muted on your arrival. Please keep your phone muted to lessen background noise.

We will go through the Webex buttons with you at the beginning of the meeting to help you learn how it works.

For Questions

Email Margo Hubbard at Margo.Hubbard@uwmf.wisc.edu if you are having difficulties or if you want to set up a time to walk through the Webex program.