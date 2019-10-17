Moving More to Improve Your Life

press release: Attend this talk to learn how reducing sedentary behavior can benefit your health. A new focus for health research, sedentary behavior may increase older adults’ risk for chronic health conditions, functional limitations, and premature mortality. The speaker Kelli Koltyn PhD’90, earned her doctorate in exercise psychology from UW and is now a professor in the UW Department of Kinesiology. Registration is strongly encouraged. More information can be found on the linked UW Alumni website.

Thursday, October 17, 7-8 PM, Capitol Lakes Retirement Community, 333 W Main St. Free and open to all, but registration is strongly encouraged.