press release: On June 20, at one of the largest annual meetings in its 39 year history, the Tenant Resource Center membership voted in a new Board of Directors. During four hours of impassioned presentations and debate, the staff, volunteers, and board members remained united behind themes of democracy, transparency, and the need to heal and move forward after eight months of major internal changes.

The community is invited to meet the new Board and celebrate Housing Justice in Wisconsin at a “Moving Week” happy hour fundraiser on Wednesday, August 14, at 5:30 PM at Robinia Courtyard.

The Board now includes former Executive Director Brenda Konkel and former longtime staff members Laura Dixson-Kruijf and Anders Zanichkowsky, who all cited their deep institutional knowledge as critical assets they would bring to the Board. The other Board members re-elected were Erica Lopez, a poverty lawyer practicing in housing who joined in April and Justin Schober, an accounting technician at The Overture Center Foundation and former TRC Board member from 2014 to 2016 who rejoined in May. Other new Board members are Joan Kemble, member of Veterans for Peace and MOSES, frequent Solidarity Singer, and long-time social justice activist; Michael Moody, Community and Partner Relations Specialist at The Beacon, who hopes to bring a focus on personal relationships, social justice, and system changes to create healing and growth; Zeb Patek, a UW-Madison law student with experience woking in the Wisconsin Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources; and Andrea Singletary, a Madison native tech worker and volunteer EMT, who brings nonprofit board experience and a desire to grow the TRC’s reach into underserved parts of Madison and Dane County.

The Board’s most urgent priorities are to hire a permanent Executive Director, build strong and collaborative relationships with staff and funders, and reinvigorate TRC’s fundraising to make sure staff have all the resources they need to provide critical services to people in Wisconsin. Eager to get working, new board members met on Monday with Interim Executive Director Sterling Lynk, sent a survey to staff, and will meet with the whole TRC staff soon. During their candidate presentations, Board members applauded the incredible work of TRC’s staff and volunteers, and listed racism as a root cause of the housing crisis, pledging concrete steps to ensure that TRC is a positive and actively anti-racist workplace. At Monday’s meeting, the Board also elected Erica Lopez as President, Andrea Singletary as Vice President, Michael Moody as Secretary, and Justin Shober as Treasurer.