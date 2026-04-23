MPD Central District Town Hall

media release: The Madison Police Department is hosting a series of town hall meetings in every patrol district across the city.

The goal is to directly connect community members with the officers and commanders who serve their neighborhood.

Madison Police Chief John Patterson will also be in attendance to help answer any questions raised by community members.

"Our officers don't just work in this community. They are a part of it. We want people to feel connected to those who serve them, since relationships are key when it comes to public safety," Chief Patterson said.

Here is a list of upcoming meetings. Each meeting will run from 6:30-8 p.m.

April 28: South District, Urban League - Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park Street

May 4: Central District, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin Street

May 20: West District, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road

June 1: Midtown District, Bayview Foundation Community Center, 103 La Mariposa Lane

June 3: North District, Northport Apartment Complex, 1740 Northport Drive

The East District is still working event logistics, and more information about this meeting will be shared later.