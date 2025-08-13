media release: Our next virtual Triad presentation is August 13 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled "MPD's Neighborhood Resource Officers." The presentation will be given by Police Office Hunter Lisko, a Neighborhood Resource Officer in the Madison Police Department (MPD).

The mission of the Madison Police Department Neighborhood Police Officers is to create positive change within the specific neighborhood in which they are assigned. This is accomplished by working in a collaborative partnership with the community and neighborhood stakeholders to build trust, break down barriers and enhance the quality of life for all, toward the common goal of a successful, self-sustaining neighborhood.

Officer Hunter Lisko is the Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) for the MPD's West District. PO Lisko will explain how MPD organizes their officer resources to achieve community outreach, problem solving, and long term sustainability and success in neighborhoods across the City. PO Lisko will also explain some of the additional responsibilities that MPD officers take on as auxiliary assignments, and how the department continues to meet its goals and commitments to City residents.

To receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.