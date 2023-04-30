MPD Pride Pop-up

media release: MPD Pride is a LGBTQ+ resource group comprised of LGBTQ+ employees and allies within the city of Madison Police Department. Our mission is to serve as a resource to employees within MPD by providing education, information, and support. Additionally, we serve as the points of contact for members of the LGBTQ+ community within Madison, working to cultivate trust and to offer an additional level of support to LGBTQ+ individuals in need of police services.

For this upcoming event, MPD Pride members will be gathering at the Cargo Coffee East location! This event is for everyone in the community who wants to meet our MPD Pride officers and civilian members! We will be serving coffee and have a fun photo "booth" for folks to take some silly pictures! Proceeds will be going through the Madison Community Policing Foundation; which will ultimately be given to a group that supports our LGBTQIA+ youth! We hope you can join us on April 30 from 10am-1pm for this gathering!