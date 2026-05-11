MPL WE READ Kick-off

media release: Beginning Monday, June 1, kids, teens, and families across Madison are invited to engage with the library this summer through reading and art programs, activities, and giveaways as part of the WE READ summer reading program at Madison Public Library!

The summer reading program begins with a kick-off event at Reindahl Park,1814 Parkside Dr. on June 1 from 2:30-4pm where families can stop by to pick up a WE READ Map, WE READ bag, and a free writer's notebook for the WE READ Youth Voices writing contest.

The event is held in partnership with Forward Madison FC, and attendees will be able to meet and greet players from this year's squad, take photos with the Flamingos mascot, Strut, and see fan flags designed by students across Dane County for both the Flamingos and Rally soccer teams. Light refreshments will be provided, as well as interactive art activities. No registration is required. Stop by and get a sneak peek of Madison Public Library's newest library on the northeast side before it opens this September – the Imagination Center Library – while picking up everything you need for your summer reading adventure at the library.

This year's program invites the community to read, play, create, and write all summer long at Madison Public Library.

Learn more about WE READ and all the activities available this summer by visiting madpl.org/weread.

The WE READ program is funded by Madison Public Library Foundation, Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation and the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, Roots & Wings Foundation, and Jane Doughty & David Wood.

The updated WE READ Map, illustrated by Emily Balsley, is designed for all ages and can be used individually or as a group. Participants can choose one reading goal to follow throughout the summer or explore a variety of reading experiences. By writing steps along the map's path and adding stickers to track progress, readers can visualize their journey and celebrate milestones along the way. When participants reach the halfway point, they're encouraged to celebrate!

Throughout the summer, kids can visit any library location to bring back their WE READ map and talk to library staff about their reading journey. When they do, they'll receive a commemorative embroidered badge. Available while supplies last.

WE READ bags will also be available at all Madison Public Library locations, on the Dream Bus, and at the kick-off event on June 1. These colorful, reusable bags are perfect for checking out lots of library materials all summer long, and kids can decorate or personalize their bags by drawing in the blank space on the front to create a design unique to them.

Children learn through play and Madison Public Library has play spaces at all nine locations.

For babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, the library offers opportunities to play at Storytimes, baby play dates, music and movement programs, and other early learning programs. Caregivers can find weekly early literacy tips on digital screens at each library location in June, July, and August, offering simple ways to support learning at home and during library visits.

Scribbling stations will also be available at every location, featuring materials selected to support early writers and encourage creativity for kids of all ages and their caregivers.

Additional summer highlights include Blooming Butterflies Youth Passes, available for ages 6-12 at all nine library locations and on the Dream Bus starting July 1.

Beginning in June, Madison Public Library will host programs led by WE READ Bubbler Artists-in-Residence, bringing local artists into library spaces to lead hands-on, creative experiences for kids and families. Each artist will lead recurring programs at their location between June and August, with schedules varying by location.

Meet the Artists:

Alicia Ashman Library – Renee Good (she/her)

Central Library – Jaycee Haas (she/her)

Goodman South Madison Library – Care Richardson (she/they)

Hawthorne Library – Anupama Bhattacharya (she/her)

Lakeview Library – Elias Mittelstadt (he/him)

Meadowridge Library – Monica Cliff (she/her)

Monroe Street Library – Care Richardson (she/they)

Pinney Library – Brooke Baum

Sequoya Library – Meghan Rosing (she/her)

Arts and crafts will also be available at all Dream Bus stops this summer beginning June 22. Check the Dream Bus schedule online for the opportunity to engage with the library in a neighborhood near you.

These programs blend art, storytelling, and community engagement, encouraging participants to explore creativity as part of their literacy journey. Read each artist's bio and see the full schedule for Bubbler Artists-in-Residence at madpl.org/weread#create.

The library continues to encourage self-expression through writing as part of the WE READ program. School-aged kids and teens are invited to participate in Share Your Voice, a rotating series of weekly question prompts designed for self-empowerment, self-esteem, and advocacy. Completed responses can be shared with staff to earn prizes that vary by location (including the Dream Bus). Kids can return each week to answer a different question and earn a new prize.

Another way to get involved with WE READ this summer, is through the WE READ Youth Voices writing contest. The contest accepts submissions May 1 – June 30, 2026. The theme for this year is “Community in Action", chosen by 2026 Youth Ambassador and City of Madison Youth Poet Laureate, Octavia Ikard.

Participants are invited to submit a short story, poem, song, etc. and get the chance to win cash prizes, be published in the 2026 Youth Voices Anthology, be recognized during a Forward Madison FC game, and celebrated during an author's event at the Wisconsin Book Festival Fall Celebration in October.

Stories can be submitted on the WE READ Youth Voices writing contest website.