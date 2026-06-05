MPM Preview Pop-ups

media release: Surprise Madison Public Market Preview Pop-Ups Begin June 10!

The Madison Public Market is pleased to invite the entire community to a series of just announced Public Market Preview Pop-ups beginning Wednesday, June 1. This initial pop-up market preview series will be Wednesdays, 3:30-7:00 June 10-July 1 at the Madison Public Market, 202 N. First Street.

“We know people are eager to get a look inside the new Madison Public Market and we’ve been working furiously to finish up the last details.” according to Keisha Harrison, MPM CEO. We’re really excited to start showing off what the market is about!”

The July 23 MPM Grand Opening will launch a whole Season of Grand Openings for the community to enjoy and celebrate. This festive and exciting season will be packed with many Grand Openings spotlighting each MPM merchant as their storefronts open in the Main Hall. The Main Hall is where permanent merchants offering hot food, local specialties and a mix of products will have their own personalized booths.

“While the first phase of permanent merchants are finishing up preparations for the Grand Opening, the TruStage MarketReady Hall - designed for pop-ups, big parties and exhibitions - is now ready and looks great!” says Stacey Diehl, MPM Events Manager. “We’re as anxious as everyone else to throw open the doors, so we decided to pull together a pop-up market series so people could start enjoying the space.”

Vendors at these MPM Preview Pop-up Markets will include local farmers, food producers and select other makers including many local favorites. These events also mark the creation of a fresh, updated vendor interest database.

Vendors interested in future MPM pop-up events, even if they have reached out before, are invited to submit application materials via our new on-line form here.

“We deeply appreciate the enthusiasm and patience the community has shown incubating this project over all these years.” says CEO Harrison. “We’re so happy to invite you to these Preview Pop-Ups, the Grand Opening and all the events we’re planning! Please come see what you’ve been part of building and help us imagine the possibilities for what it will become.”

The TruStage MarketReady Hall is available for weddings, parties, exhibitions and all manner of special events. For more information, email Stacey at events@madisonpublicmarket.org.

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