Mpox Vaccine Clinic

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: This Thursday, OutReach and Public Health Madison & Dane County are offering a free MPOX Vaccine clinic, but you must sign up beforehand—https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8031578/MPOX-Vaccine-Clinic-Sign-Up.

While getting your vaccine, you can enroll in a raffle for some bewitching surprise!

First, you need to sign up, and then come down to OutReach between 12 and 6 p.m. on October 31st!

Info

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Health & Fitness, LGBT
608-255-8582
