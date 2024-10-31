press release: This Thursday, OutReach and Public Health Madison & Dane County are offering a free MPOX Vaccine clinic, but you must sign up beforehand—https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8031578/MPOX-Vaccine-Clinic-Sign-Up.

While getting your vaccine, you can enroll in a raffle for some bewitching surprise!

First, you need to sign up, and then come down to OutReach between 12 and 6 p.m. on October 31st!