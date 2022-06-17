MQBS, LINE, Bear in the Forest

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

WUD Music concert. Free.

media release: Rain Location: Rathskeller. GSCC and WUD Music Pride Month showcase

  • LINE

Queer pop | multi-genre songs for healing and transformation. https://linktr.ee/linesoundslike

  • Bear in the Forest

The songs of Bear in the Forest, led by singer-songwriter, Alberto Kanost, howl with spiritualism. His craft is folk music at its core. https://www.facebook.com/BearInTheForest/

  • MQBS

️It’s pronounced “Mobs”️ https://www.instagram.com/mqbs.co/

Check out the Facebook Event Here

Info

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
608-262-7593
Google Calendar - MQBS, LINE, Bear in the Forest - 2022-06-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MQBS, LINE, Bear in the Forest - 2022-06-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MQBS, LINE, Bear in the Forest - 2022-06-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MQBS, LINE, Bear in the Forest - 2022-06-17 19:00:00 ical