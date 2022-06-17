MQBS, LINE, Bear in the Forest
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
courtesy MQBS
MQBS Collective
WUD Music concert. Free.
media release: Rain Location: Rathskeller. GSCC and WUD Music Pride Month showcase
- LINE
Queer pop | multi-genre songs for healing and transformation. https://linktr.ee/
- Bear in the Forest
The songs of Bear in the Forest, led by singer-songwriter, Alberto Kanost, howl with spiritualism. His craft is folk music at its core. https://www.facebook.com/
- MQBS
️It’s pronounced “Mobs”️ https://www.instagram.com/