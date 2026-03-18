media release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get on summer Sundays with Jazz in the Garden. Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

JUNE 21: Mr. Chair

Jason Kutz, piano | Ben Ferris, bass | Mike Koszewski, drums

Joyful, fearless, unpredictable. An innovative, genre-blending piano trio known for its jazz, classical, rock, and improv fusion. Classical craft meets jazz imagination. Part of Madison Jazz Festival.