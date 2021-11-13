× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Contemporary electronic chamber quartet Mr. Chair.

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

media release: General admission: $13; Students: Free (ticket required)

Mr. Chair looks like a jazz combo, enchants like a string quartet, and electrifies like a rock band, all while delighting listeners with their fresh and authentic sound. As classically-trained musicians well-versed in jazz, electronics, prog rock, world music and beyond, Mr. Chair is a contemporary fusion ensemble for music fans of all backgrounds.

Mark Hetzler, trombone and electronics

Jason Kutz, piano and keyboards

Ben Ferris, bass

Mike Koszewski, drums

The group will be performing premieres of new and original music.