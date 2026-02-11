Mr. Chair, Lowboy, Room3
Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kristin Shafel
The trio Mr. Chair.
Mr. Chair
media release: Mr. Chair is an innovative piano trio composed of Jason Kutz (piano), Ben Ferris (bass) and Mike Koszewski (drums). Based in Madison, the trio collaborates with singers, dancers, orchestras, string ensembles, poets and visual artists to pioneer exciting and distinct projects, showcasing their versatile style and interests in improvisational music.
