Mr. Chair

$15.

media release: Enjoy a relaxing evening of jazz at the historic Mansion Hill Inn. Mr. Chair, comprised of Ben Ferris, Jason Kutz & Mike Koszewski, is a contemporary fusion ensemble that "looks like a jazz combo, enchants like a string quartet, and electrifies like a rock band, all while delighting listeners with their fresh and authentic sound."

Mr. Chair will perform in the parlor at 6:30 pm. Doors open at 5:30. Our historic inn is located in downtown Madison at 424 N. Pinckney St.