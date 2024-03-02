Mr. Chair

media release: The Pinney Library Saturday Music Series welcomes new musicians into the library on the first Saturday of each month from 11am - 12pm to perform! No registration is required - all are welcome. 

Mr. Chair looks like a jazz combo, enchants like a string quartet, and electrifies like a rock band, all while delighting listeners with their fresh and authentic sound. As classically-trained musicians well-versed in jazz, electronics, prog rock, world music and beyond, Mr. Chair is a contemporary fusion ensemble for music fans of all backgrounds. Their sound palette is diverse, and used to tell stories in styles cinematic, surreal, romantic, funky, and whimsical.

