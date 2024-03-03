Mr. Chair with Darren Sterud
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Sundays are for jazz. And on Sunday, March 3, we’re kicking off live music for the first time in Lola’s history with local jazz pioneers Mr. Chair hosting a jazz jam featuring friends like Darren Sterud and more. We’ll be hosting the Sunday Jazz Hour every first Sunday of the month so put it on your calendar and SUPPORT. LOCAL. JAZZ.
