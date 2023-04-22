Mr. Chair with Emma Dayhuff, Jon Irabagon

Jazz. $20.

media release: Jason Kutz is a contemporary pianist based in Madison playing, performing, and composing all styles of music. He is a founding member of Mr. Chair, an innovative and inimitable ensemble that plays music in its own style. In 2023, he is determined to play (at least) 23 concerts of original music/arrangements, with every concert featuring some new piece of music.

Emma Dayhuff is the most recent bassist and the fifth woman to ever participate in the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance based in Los Angeles.

Jon Irabagon is a Filipino-American saxophonist, composer, and founder of Irabbagast Records. Named one of New York City's 25 Jazz Icons by Time Out New York.

Mr. Chair is a Madison-based, contemporary fusion ensemble for music fans of all backgrounds. Their sound palette is diverse, and used to tell stories in styles cinematic, surreal, romantic, funky, and whimsical.

José Guzmán, guitar

Mark Hetzler, trombone

Mike Koszewski, drums