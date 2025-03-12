media release: Join us for our March edition of the Songwriters Showcase on Wednesday, March 12. This month we are featuring two great artists, Mr. E and Logan Bollant.

Eric Wennerstrand (AKA Epic / Mr. E) studied flamenco guitar at age 8 and this accounts for the percussive, pummeling and flashy portions of his guitar style. Throughout his formative years his family further exposed him to a broad variety of Classical, and Modern Music; which led him to study music theory in college. Eric says that his early musical exposure led to his developing a broad musical style, which is evident in his setlist. If you enjoy a good variety of musical styles, talented guitar playing and emotive performances, come check out this live performance!

Mr. E

Logan Bollant is a singer/songwriter from rural Southwest Wisconsin. With a sound that has been described as somewhere between Red Dirt, Appalachian, and Midwest, Logan pulls his inspirations from artists like Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin, Caamp, Sturgill Simpson and many more. Odds are, you will hear Logan cover a few of those artists songs when you go to his show but his true passion and style is heard through his growing list of original songs.

Logan Bollant

Showtime 8p, $10 cover