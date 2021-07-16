Mr. Majestyk

press release: USA | 1974 | 35mm | 103 min.

Director: Richard Fleischer

Cast: Charles Bronson, Linda Cristal, Al Lettieri

Colorado melon farmer, ex-con, and Vietnam vet Vince Majestyk (Bronson, in a fan favorite role) finds himself in trouble with the corrupt law when defending his farm and his workers from a local mob boss’s goons and a ruthless syndicate hit man (Lettieri, The Godfather’s Solozzo). Not about to take it anymore, Mr. M sets out with the help of his girlfriend (Cristal) and his rifle to make things right again. Working from an original script by crime specialist Elmore Leonard, veteran director and action specialist Fleischer keeps things moving along thrillingly with hair-raising chases, brawls, and one memorably pulpy destruction of a watermelon crop.

After a nearly 16-month hiatus, big screen movies are making their comeback at the UW Cinematheque’s regular venue, 4070 Vilas Hall! Beginning Wednesday June 30, the Cinematheque will commence six weeks of free screenings beginning with Leo McCarey’s Make Way for Tomorrow, a classic tearjerker that was originally scheduled for April 2020. The summer lineup includes canonized comedies, action blockbusters, international thrillers, contemporary gems from Asia, the complete American works of French superstar Jean Gabin, a three-film salute to Charles Bronson in honor of his centennial, and more!

Summer programming will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings and all feature films will be screened from original or archival 35mm prints. Admission, as always, is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited and socially distanced according to current UW-Madison policies. When possible, additional showtimes have been added to accommodate more viewers. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.