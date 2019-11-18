Mr. Phylzzz, Daughters of Saint Crispin, Alex Wiley Coyote

Free.

press release: Formed in very late 2015, Mr. Phylzzz, a two piece queermare consisting of Clinton Jacob and Danyul Patch, has made a nice splash in the noise rock wonderland. Mr. Phylzzz (pronounced mister flyzzz because why not/based off the buzzing sound of Clinton Jacob shitty les paul) created their sound first simply as a joke during a previous band's practice. Over time mr.phylzzz formed a heavy wall of sound filled with hooky riffs and melodic vocals that create a beautiful chaotic storm that's worth the painful wall of cranked amps and exploding drums. During the growing years phylzzz was doing small tours which landed them some guest spots playing Third Man Records and also getting picked up in 2019 by Amphetamine Reptile Records to be featured on the legendary Dope-Guns-N'-Fucking In the Streets Vol 14 comp and a Full length record release coming in 2019 along with a 30 plus date tour. In short mr.phylzzz is a force of sound that keeps your ears ringing and your mind singing.

In 2019, Phylzzz newest single "KITTY' was featured on the legendary Dope-Guns-N'-Fuckin in The Streets Comp Volume 14 which lead to the new full length Phylzzz record titled Penitent Curtis to drop on Amphetamine Reptile Records on Oct 20th.

"I’ve been really enjoying my reimagined re-engineered re-entry into releasing records the past 10 years or so. The one element not as big and looming as I’d like is squeezing new blood into the mix. The duo Mr. Phylzzz out of Cincinnati perfectly fit that bill, and me spinning their stuff way too much the past couple years was a sign from the rock gods that something had to be done. Sept. 29 release as a cheapie CD!"

-Thomas Hazelmyer, Amphetamine Reptile Records