Mr. Phylzzz, Whippets, Slick

$15 ($10 adv.).

media release: Formed in 2015 by founding member Clinton Jacob as a joke. Mr.Phylzzz (pronounced Flyzzz) is an ever changing monster of noise. Over time Mr.Phylzzz has formed a heavy wall of sound filled with hooky riffs and melodic vocals- creating a chaotic storm that’s well worth the painful wall of cranked amps and exploding drums. During the growing years, Phylzzz was doing small tours which landed them getting picked up in 2019 by Amphetamine Reptile Records (AmRep) to be featured in the legendary “Dope Guns ‘N Fucking in the Streets” Vol 14 comp. Later that year they released their debut album “Penitent Curtis” (2019), followed by “Cancel Culture Club” (2022) on AmRep. In 2023 the band released “Fat Chance” on Amrep and completed a full US tour supporting The Melvins and Boris.

The band is Chicago based.

https://www.mrphylzzz.com/

Whippets

https://whippetsband.bandcamp.com/album/whippets-2

Slick

https://itssssslick.bandcamp.com/