media release: Mrs. Roper Romp & Stanleys – Atwood Avenue Style!

Sunday, November 9 | 1:00 pm

Roper Romp Headquarters - Starkweather Brewing Company, 2439 Atwood Avenue, Madison

Come and knock on our door... it’s time to channel your inner Helen Roper for an afternoon of colorful chaos, kaftans, beer, and cocktails along Atwood Avenue!

Dress to Impress (Roper Style!)

Break out those bold kaftans, big sunglasses, chunky jewelry, and wigs if you’ve got one! —retro florals, glam prints, or anything fabulously over-the-top. And don’t forget Stanleys are always welcome- the more the merrier!

Romp Stops Galore

We’re teaming up with Atwood faves like Starkweather Brewing Company, Harmony Bar & Grill, The Green Room, Wilson’s, Atwood, Players, Ideal, Alchemy, Barley Pop, Forward Craft & Coffee and more to come!

Romp Rendezvous

At 1 pm we kick things off with a group photo at Starkweather Brewing’s patio at 1:15 pm. Let’s fill the patio with orange, glam, and outrageous Mrs. Roper energy! Then it’s time for some free-range fun! Explore, sip, mingle, snack, and make memories with fellow Ropers as we spread joy and laughter throughout Atwood Avenue.

Final Destination - After the Crawl – See you at the Harmony for the grand finale!

End the afternoon at Harmony Bar & Grill, 2201 Atwood Avenue, Madison for live music starting at 5 pm.

Come for the kaftans, stay for the beer and cocktails, and let’s romp our way through Atwood Avenue!