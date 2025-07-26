× Expand A group of people in colorful dresses on King Street. Participants in the 2024 Mrs. Roper Romp.

media release: Everyone loves a little nostalgia - and what better way to travel down memory lane than to join your closest new friends with a Roper ROMP! Get ready to enjoy patio weather and wear comfy shoes so you can take advantage of a beautiful day! There's no telling how ridiculous things will get, so be sure to bring a good attitude and a sense of humor with you! And don't forget some cash to tip your fabulous bartenders!

We're looking forward to seeing all of our Helens, Stanleys, and Chrissys out in Madison. on July 26! Party kicks off at Woofs (our Regal Beagle) at 3pm!