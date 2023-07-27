media release: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B

By Kate Hamill, Cheerfully desecrating the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

DATES: 7/27/23-8/6/23, 9/14/23-9/24/23

LOCATION: Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre

DIRECTOR: Guest Artist Emily Rollie

An irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and sidekick, this fast-paced romp re-examines the world’s most famous detective with a bold new feminist lens. In this highly theatrical, small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, it’s also a girl’s name—wait, is it a girl’s name? Is it even a name?) Holmes & Joan Watson join forces to emerge from pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional Odd Couple adventure duo—solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all of the answers.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This play contains physical and gun violence, drug use, mature language and content.