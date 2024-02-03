media release:

YA GIRL DONE MADE IT

Tickets: $35.00 Advance; Gold Circle: $45.00 Advance. This is a General Admission – All Seated Show.

Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work. With an Emmy-nominated multi-cam series based on her own life, an overall deal with BET/Paramount Global, her popular first Netflix hour streaming, and sold-out standup shows nationwide, Ms. Pat is headed for comedy superstardom.