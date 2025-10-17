7 & 9:30 pm, 1/16-17. $48.50-$36.50.

media release: Declared by The Huffington Post as “the real hero of sitcom TV,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress. Her critically acclaimed multi-cam series The Ms. Pat Show, produced by Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer, premiered its fourth season in May 2024. The series is streaming on BET+ and Paramount+ with an edited version airing on BET linear. The premiere of the show shattered viewership records on the streamer almost crashing the app and garnered Emmy nominations in the “Outstanding Direction for a Comedy Series” category in 2022 and 2023. The Ms. Pat Show, based on Pat’s real-life story of an inner-city drug dealer turned suburban mom, has been a hit with fans and critics alike. The Hollywood Reporter raved “Think Roseanne of the 1980s and 1990s, but even rawer” and Essence Magazine gushed “Ms. Pat is headed for the comedy stratosphere.”

Following the success of The Ms. Pat Show, BET/Paramount Global signed Pat to a multi-genre overall deal under which she will produce, write and perform in new series and other projects—both scripted and unscripted— across all platforms. Under this deal, she debuted her weekly court show Ms. Pat Settles It on BET linear on October 18th, 2023. In the beloved tradition of Judge Judy, Judge Joe Brown, and Steve Harvey, Pat takes hold of the gavel to settle people’s everyday disputes. Using her signature raw, unfiltered, hilarious sensibility that has made her a fan-favorite and critical darling, Pat and a jury of her comedy friends resolve high stakes disputes including who is financially responsible for dog poop on that rug, do food stamps count as payment, and what is proper hair wig etiquette. Another hit for the rapidly emerging entertainment mogul, the series premiered as the No. 2 show on primetime television for Black viewers as well as Black women in the 18-49 demographic.

Pat’s hour standup special Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?, directed by comedy legend Robert Townsend and Executive Produced by Wanda Sykes, is currently streaming on Netflix. The New York Times described the hour as “superb material” while Indiewire offered “There are a lot of comedy specials on Netflix these days, but Ms. Pat breaks through the noise.” In addition to her standup and TV projects, Pat also hosts her own top-rated comedy podcast The Patdown