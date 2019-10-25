Ms. Vampire Who Lives in My Neighborhood

press release: Human girl Amano Akari is rescued by a vampire, Sophie Twilight, and falls in love with her. She forces herself into Sophies home and begins living with her. Though Sophie is a vampire, she never attacks humans, instead buying blood and anime merchandise online like any ordinary person. A modern-day vampire comedy!

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting.

Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.