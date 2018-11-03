press release: We will be crowning our new Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin 2019 from 12:30-4 pm, Saturday Nov. 3, at 506 E. Mill St., Plymouth.! The big question is who will it be? We will have free food, some great silent auction items and platform speeches from our amazing contestants! Come down to meet these fabulous women and learn more about our program! It will be open to the public at 12:30 pm and our program will start at 2:30 pm.

We are not a beauty pageant because we are all beautiful! We are an advocacy pageant that picks one woman, who happens to be in a wheelchair, to promote advocacy for the disabled community as well as her platform. She will represent our state at several events through her reign as well as compete for the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America!

Our contestants this year!

Autumn Neugent from Madison

Amber Schmidt from Merrill