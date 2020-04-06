Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

press release: Madison Shakespeare Company is conducting auditions for its Summer 2020 production, All’s Well That Ends Well (performances June 19-27 in the Edgewood College Amphitheater). Auditions are April 6 and 7, with callbacks as needed on April 13 and 14. All auditions at Lakeview Moravian Church, 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison. Enter through the door marked “OFFICE”.

Candidates who have never appeared in a Madison Shakespeare Company production will be asked to present a memorized Shakespearean monologue under two minutes in length. You may then be asked to stay to read from additional text and to read in scenes with partners.

Candidates who have previously appeared in an MSC production will not perform a monologue but will be asked to read additional text and in scenes with partners.

All candidates should sign up at http://madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions . Candidates will be contacted with an appointment time. Appointments begin at 6:30 PM.

Please also come prepared to fill out a conflict calendar, or better still, print and fill your own from the audition page.

Rehearsals for All’s Well That Ends Well will begin May 10, 2020, at Lakeview Moravian Community Church.

Directed by Kendra C. Thompson, MSC’s fourth annual summer comedy takes on the twisty turny tricksy trappings of incompatibly compatible Helena and Bertram, childhood friends on very different paths who just can’t stay out of each other’s lives.

Participants in this production must be age 18+ as of May 10, 2020.

For any questions, including options to audition if you cannot make the scheduled dates, please write to contact@madisonshakespeare.org . Theatrical designers and crew members are also invited to write MSC to discuss joining the production.