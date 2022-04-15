RSVP for MSCR Day Trip

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is excited to offer a new day trip themed, Civil Rights & Black History in Milwaukee, on Saturday, April 23. An expert on segregation and Milwaukee’s role in the civil rights movement leads this tour with narration throughout the day. Begin the day by visiting a church significant in Milwaukee’s African American community.

Enjoy a stop for a sit-down lunch at a Black owned restaurant. Visit either the Wisconsin Black Historical Society or America’s Black Holocaust Museum. Conclude the day with dessert at a Black owned bakery, and shopping at a local market. The bus leaves at 8:30 am and returns at 5:30 pm and is hosted by Milwaukee Food Tours.

Fee includes motorcoach transportation, lunch and tours. Please use course #31757 to register at mscr.org. The registration deadline is April 15, 2022.

Please visit mscr.org or call 204-3000 for more information. MSCR, a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District, is a public recreation department serving the community since 1926.