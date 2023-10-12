RSVP for MSCR Day Trip

media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is offering fun and interesting, cultural day trips this fall.

The Holocaust Museum: History & Memory

Takes place on Sunday, October 22, 2023, 7:30am-5:30pm.

Take history to heart with a tour of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center's core Holocaust exhibition. Travel through history as you explore life before, during and after the Holocaust through over 500 artifacts donated by Chicagoland Holocaust Survivors. Fee includes tours, lunch and motorcoach. The bus loads at 7:15am on Pflaum Rd in front of LaFollette High School. The registration deadline is Thursday, October 12. The fee is $88 for MMSD residents. Register at mscr.org, use course #37160. Please call 608-204-3021 for more information. Fee assistance is available for Madison School District residents.