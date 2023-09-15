RSVP for MSCR Day Trip

media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is offering fun and interesting, cultural day trips this fall.

Kohler Arts Center & Preserve

This trip takes place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, 7:30am-5:30pm.

Join MSCR for an artful escape to The John Michael Kohler Arts Center and Art Preserve in Sheboygan, WI. View contemporary American art with an emphasis on craft-related forms, folk traditions, new genres and the work of self-taught artists in a docent-led tour. After lunch, continue the guided tour exploring the newly added Art Preserve. It is the world's first museum dedicated to the presentation, care and study of over thirty-five artist-built environments, embodying the idea that works of art are created everywhere. Round out your time in this creative environment with a hands-on art workshop. No art experience necessary. Fee includes tours, workshop, lunch and motorcoach. The bus loads at 7:15am on Pflaum Rd in front of LaFollette High School.

The registration deadline is Friday, September 15. The fee is $117 for MMSD residents. Register at mscr.org, course #37162. Please call 608-204-3021 for more information. Fee assistance is available for Madison School District residents.