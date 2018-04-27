MSCR Family Fun Night

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is holding Free Family Fun Nights. The event features face painting, rock climbing, youth performances, community resource booths, photo booth fun, a book giveaway, and these fun MSCR opportunities - fitness, FIT2GO, Art Cart, raffle prizes and dinner. All activities including dinner are free.

Westside Super Showcase takes place on Friday, April 27, 6-8pm, at Memorial High School, 201 S Gammon Rd.