MSCR & Madison Parks Open House

media release: Madison School and Community Recreation and Madison Parks invite the community to a Ribbon Cutting Dedication and Open House in their new central, lakeside offices, located at 328 and 330 E. Lakeside Street. This location, within Olin Park on Lake Monona, offers a unique collaborative opportunity as Madison Parks and Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) reside in one building.

The ribbon cutting with a short program begins at 4:30pm on Wednesday, May 24 and includes welcome remarks from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Alders Evers and Knox, as well as Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins and Maia Person, Vice President, MMSD Board of Education.

The open house, from 5:00 – 7:00pm, offers guided tours of the building, highlighting MSCR’s programming spaces, and the art and artists incorporated in the new Parks Lakeside Offices. Enjoy the lake views, yard games and activities from MSCR’s Fit2Go, plus dinner for purchase from Carts in Parks - Taquitos Marimar and Thailand in a Truck.

https://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/calendar/open-house-mscr-madison-parks