media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is excited to open the 40th Pontoon Boat season! MSCR Pontoon Boat Rides are a great way to enjoy the Madison lakes. The boats are accessible and MSCR offers three ways to experience this unique program -- boat rentals, drop in rides and specialty trips. Pontoon boats are driven by trained and dedicated volunteers.

According to Janet Dyer, MSCR Executive Director, “We are proud of our pontoon boat program. It gives people, who may not be able to, a way to explore the beauty of our local lakes. We make every effort to provide affordable and accessible recreation opportunities.”

The fee is $5 per person. Ages 3 and under are free and only cash and checks are accepted. Free Ride tickets are available at all Madison Public Library locations, if the fee is a barrier. All trips are first come, first served and riders must be present to sign a liability waiver.

MSCR Pontoon Ride Options Drop In Rides – June 2 - September 30, 2022:

1. Olbrich Park on Mondays at 1:30pm-2:30pm & 2:45pm-3:45pm. Boat trips on Lake Monona from Olbrich Park Pier located at Lakeland Ave and Atwood Ave. Registration begins 15 minutes prior to posted starting times.

2. Goodspeed on Thursdays at 1:30pm-2:30pm & 2:45pm-3:45pm. Boat trips on Lake Mendota from Goodspeed Pier next to the Memorial Union on UW Campus. Registration begins 15 minutes prior to posted starting times.

3. Tenney Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30pm-7pm & 7:15pm-8:45pm. (does not run in September) and Sundays at1:30pm-3pm & 3:15pm-4:45pm. Boat trips to either Monona or Mendota (dependent on lake accessibility) from the Tenney Park Boat House. Registration begins 45 minutes prior to posted starting times.

4. Warner Park on Fridays at 1:30pm-2:30pm & 2:45pm-3:45pm. Boat trips on Lake Mendota from Warner Park Boat Launch at 1201 Woodward Dr. Registration begins 15 minutes prior to posted starting times.

Specialty Trips - MSCR offers several specialty trips with themes like Harry Potter, Social History Tour, 2 Lake Cruise, Sunset Cruise and more. Register at mscr.org.

Rentals - Rentals are perfect for reunions, work outings or celebrations. Large groups can rent up to three boats. Please complete a Pontoon Rental Form at mscr.org/pontoon.

MSCR is Madison’s recreation department offering a wide range of programs for all ages. Programs include arts, enrichment, camps, fitness, outdoors, sports, swimming and more. Go to mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for more information.