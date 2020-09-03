MSCR Pontoon Boat Rides

× Expand Lori Phillips

You are among the boatless, but does that mean you can't go out on the lake on a boat? Yes, you can! Madison School and Community Recreation is once again operating its drop-in pontoon boat rides, with limited capacities and masks required. But you are outside in the open air — on the open water! — and risk should be minimal. There's nothing fancy about the pontoon boat rides, but it is a refreshing break from routine, the breezes are cool, and seeing Madison from a different perspective is always rewarding. Tuesday and Thursday (5:30 pm) and Sunday (1:30 and 3:15 pm) trips leave from Tenney Park; Friday (1:30 and 2:45 pm) trips leave from the Warner Park boat launch. Please arrive to register 15 minutes before start time. $5 suggested donation, first come, first served.

media release: Trips run July 16 through September 30 while in Phase 2 and Phase 3 of reopening. We will offer drop-ins at Tenney Park and Warner Park. We will not be operating trips from the UW Goodspeed Pier or Olbrich Park in 2020. All trips are first come-first served with no reservations available.

$5 Suggested Donation. Our drop-in rides are ordinarily $5 per person (ages 3 and under free). In past years we have offered free tickets for those who could not otherwise participate in the program. These tickets have been funded by generous donors. For this season, to simplify the process and eliminate the necessity to handle tickets, we are simply suggesting a $5 donation per person (ages 3 and under free). Please donate as much as you are able and willing. We will accept both cash and checks on-site. All proceeds directly support funding for the MSCR Pontoon Program.

We highly encourage all participants to wear a face mask that covers both their nose and mouth for the duration of the trip.

Participant allowances are per boat and based on Forward Dane reopening phases:

Phase 2: 8 participants per boat; Phase 3: 13 participants per boat. All drop-ins are subject to cancellation if Dane County re-enters Phase 1 of the Forward Dane Plan, due to high water levels, or weather. Please call the MSCR weather line for the most current program information: 608-204-3044 (ext. 4)

Tenney Park: Boat trips to either Monona or Mendota (dependent on lake accessibility) from our Tenney Park Boat House. Registration begins 45 minutes prior to posted starting times.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 5:30pm-7:00pm; 7:15pm-8:45pm (does not run in September)

Sundays: 1:30pm-3:00pm; 3:15pm-4:45pm

Warner Park: Boat trips on Lake Mendota from Warner Park Boat Launch at 1201 Woodward Dr. Registration begins 15 minutes prior to posted starting times. (NEW Location for 2020!)

Fridays: 1:30pm-2:30pm; 2:45pm-3:45pm

-Any crew or participants experiencing a fever or flu-like symptoms we ask to stay home and not participate in programs.

-All crew and participants will be asked to physically distance as much as possible from one another while in the boatyard and while on boats.

-Each personal flotation device (PFD) will be sanitized and allowed to dry for 24 hours between uses.

-Deck chairs and all high touch surfaces will be sanitized after each trip with a hydrogen peroxide solution.

-The number of allowed participants will follow the Forward Dane Reopening Plan accordingly.

-All crew who are able will wear masks that cover their nose and mouth and drop-in hosts handling cash/checks will be wearing gloves.

-Participants are highly encouraged to wear face masks that cover both nose and mouth for their safety and the safety of others.

-All specialty programs (including narrated lake tours, meal trips, recreational trips, event trips, and children’s trips) are cancelled for summer 2020.

-Pricing and schedules are modified for the summer of 2020, please review details below.

-Locations and times vary, please review descriptions below. Our boats are wheelchair accessible however, Tenney Park is our only accessible loading/unloading site. All other locations are not wheelchair accessible.

-Smoking, vaping, chewing tobacco, consuming alcohol and weapons are prohibited on property and boats. Boats are equipped with safety equipment, floatation devices and deck chairs.

Depending on the start of Phase 2 of the Dane County reopening plan we anticipate starting our season on July 6. The Pontoon Program will only operate while Dane County remains in Phase 2 or Phase 3 of the plan. If we re-enter phase 1, we will temporarily cease operation. For the most up to date information on cancellations (due to weather, high water levels, or COVID-19 concerns) and for other program announcements please call the MSCR weather line at 608-204-3044 (ext. 4). If you have further questions please contact us at pontoon@madison.k12.wi.us.