MSCR West Open House

media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is excited to announce that an Open House is scheduled for their brand new recreation facility, MSCR West, 7333 West Towne Way on Wednesday, August 9, 5-7pm. This free event is open to all ages and participants are invited to sample a variety of arts, fitness and sports activities. The public can enjoy tours, prizes and refreshments while learning about fall classes at this bright, program site.

MSCR West opened late June and transitioned several programs like 50+ fitness and youth arts classes to the building. More than 175 classes will be available this fall at MSCR West. Fall registration begins Monday, August 14 at 12pm.

According to Janet Dyer, MSCR executive director, “We are so proud to open this new facility. It is the first time in MSCR's 95+ year history that we have multiple spacious arts and fitness studios and a gym in our own facility. We can’t wait to showcase all this building has to offer the Madison community.”

For more information and details about the event go to mscr.org

MSCR is Madison's public recreation department offering a wide range of recreation programs for all ages.