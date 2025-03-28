RSVP for MSO After Dark

Connect with other classical music lovers ages 21-40 and enjoy an exclusive post-concert event in the Overture Center’s Wisconsin Studio. Meet musicians of the MSO, eat, drink, and participate in a LEGO Building Contest for the chance to win some prizes! Tickets are $55 and include a Circle-level concert ticket and post-concert event access with food and drink tickets provided. Or, if you’ve already purchased concert tickets, event-only tickets are $35. You are welcome to participate in the contest as an individual builder or as a group! Either way, please RSVP by Friday, March 28th!

This event is made possible with support from City Cast Madison and Working Draft Beer Company!

(If you would like to practice before the event, Working Draft hosts a weekly LEGO Building Contest that will follow the same format of this event!)