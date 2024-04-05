RSVP for MSO: After Dark

The Madison Symphony Orchestra will be having its first MSO: After Dark event following our April 12th concert. The event is geared towards MSO audience members ages 21-40 to socialize and play some general music trivia for some prizes! Food and drinks will be provided! Meet some of the musicians of the Madison Symphony, meet Maestro John Demain, and connect with other members of the community!

This event will take place at the Rigby in the upstairs Green Room event space. Participants must be 21+ to attend. The Rigby is a cash-only bar, so please be mindful of that if you choose to purchase extra food/drinks. Event registration closes April 5. $30 for event only, $50 for an MSO concert ticket and the event.