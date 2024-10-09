RSVP for MSO: After Dark

media release: Connect with other classical music lovers (and Halloween fans) ages 21-40 and enjoy an exclusive post-concert event in the Overture Center’s Promenade Hall. Meet musicians of the MSO, eat, drink, and dance with music courtesy of DJ Femme Noir! Tickets are $55 and include a Circle-level concert ticket and post-concert event access with food and beverages provided. Or, if you’ve already purchased concert tickets, masquerade-only tickets are $35. Feel free to dress in any costume (or not) and bring a mask (or not)! Either way, please RSVP by Wednesday, October 9. 

