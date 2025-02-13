Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra in Waunakee!

MSO On the Go brings the musicians of the Madison Symphony to performing arts centers in your community with music the whole family will enjoy! Under the baton of MSO Associate Conductor Kyle Knox at 7:00 p.m. you’ll have the opportunity to experience your Symphony live, on Thursday, February 13 at Waunakee Community High School’s Performing Arts Center. Several students participated in a two-hour workshop led by Kyle Knox. The young conductor selected, Mac Earleywine-Fayas, will have the rare opportunity to lead the orchestra for Bizet’s Farandole.

Tickets:

Family (8 tickets per pack): $25

Adults: $10

Students & Senior Citizens: $5