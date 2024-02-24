media release: This special concert celebrates 25 years of the music and animation of Disney and Pixar films. Pixar in Concert will feature music and visuals from 15 classics, including Pixar’s inaugural full-length computer animated film “Toy Story” (1995), and the Academy Award®-winning films “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille,” “WALL-E,” “Up,” “Coco” and “Toy Story 3.” With full-scale cinematic visuals projected above live musical performance, this memorable program features score highlights by Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composers Randy Newman (“Toy Story” films, “Monsters Inc.,” “Monsters University,” “Cars”) and Michael Giacchino (“The Incredibles,” “Incredibles 2,” “Ratatouille,” “Up,” “Inside Out,” “Coco”), plus music by Thomas Newman (“Finding Nemo,” “Finding Dory,” “WALL-E”).

Take Note: Drinks Allowed in Overture Hall

As of this season, drinks are allowed inside Overture Hall during all Madison Symphony Orchestra concerts. Refreshments may be purchased at bars and concession stands located around the Overture Hall lobby before each concert and during intermission. Please enjoy food in the lobby and unwrap any candy or cough drops before the performance begins. Thank you!