RSVP for MSOL Connect

press release: MSOL Connect:Wednesday, Nov. 10, 4:00 p.m.

Grand Panorama: Conversations with Thomas Mesa & Stephen Lias

MSOL Connect is a series of one-hour online events created during the pandemic to keep MSOL members connected and engaged. Each event is an informative and entertaining presentation related to classical music. In November, the Madison Symphony Orchestra will perform an engaging program of Arthur Honneger’s Rugby, Antonin Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, and Ferde Grofé’s Grand Canyon Suite. Come learn about this wonderful repertoire from Steve Kurr and meet Thomas Mesa, our cello soloist, and Stephen Lias, who is providing beautiful imagery to accompany Grofé’s Grand Canyon Suite.