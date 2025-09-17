Mt. Joy, Goose

media release: or One-Night-Only, two of the fastest rising bands in the indie rock and jam music scenes, Mt. Joy and Goose will join forces for a co-headlining performance at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin for an unforgettable night of music on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale Now at MtJoyband.com and Goosetheband.com. General On Sale begins on Friday, February 21 at 10am at UWBadgers.com

ABOUT MT. JOY

The Philadelphia and Los Angeles based band—Matt Quinn [vocals, guitar], Sam Cooper [guitar], Sotiris Eliopoulos [drums], Jackie Miclau [keys, piano], and Michael Byrnes [bass]— take their name from Mt. Joy in Valley Forge National Park, an area right outside of where Quinn and Cooper are from in Philadelphia. Forming in 2016, the band made their mark two years later when their self-titled, Mt. Joy, debut album spun off platinum single "Silver Lining," an uplifting power ballad that went to #1 at AAA radio and has eclipsed over 300 million streams across platforms. Their second album, Rearrange Us, drew widespread critical raves, with the title track gaining 100 million Spotify streams since the release. Their third LP, Orange Blood, came out of the pandemic and further cemented them with another #1, Lemon Tree, at AAA.

This summer saw the five-piece headline shows at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and sold out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, 2 nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, and Roundhouse in London - Achieving a 60+ date North American and European tour that sold over 180K tickets.

Over the past six years, Mt. Joy has amassed over half a billion streams and earned acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, Rolling Stone, People Magazine and more. Throughout their career, the band has performed at a variety of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Bonnaroo. Additionally, the band has performed on James Corden, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and other late night television. This summer, Mt. Joy has released two new tracks “Highway Queen” featuring Maren Morris and latest single “She Wants To Go Dancing” as they gear up for their fourth studio album set for release in 2025. Mt. Joy’s undeniable musical prowess, live musicianship, and stage presence are steadily catapulting them to become household names, as they fast become one of America’s most beloved live bands.

ABOUT GOOSE:

Goose is an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base. The band is Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) and Cotter Ellis (vocals, drums). Their music — a deft union of indie-rock hooks, sprawling improvisation, and driving rhythm — has propelled them from performing in Connecticut basements to headlining some of the most revered stages in the country. Known for their strong DIY ethos, Goose has grown organically through relentless touring and utilizing platforms like YouTube, Bandcamp, and nugs.net to share live performances and connect with fans.

On April 25, Goose will release its fourth studio album, Everything Must Go (No Coincidence Records). The first release since 2022’s critically acclaimed Dripfield, Everything Must Go marks the band’s evolution since its inception in 2014. Drawing from the feel of its live performances, the album features a carnivalesque cast of characters — primarily songs written throughout the bands recent years of growth, including re-imagined live staples and songs that capture the band’s evolving, dynamic sound.

Give it Time, the first single released from the upcoming album is a product of Goose’s reconfiguration and reinvention in 2024. The song unfurls triumphantly, the voice of doubt overwhelmed by a soaring guitar and five-part harmonies. Give It Time is about coming out from under it, the grace of a fresh start, and letting the world come to you.

Since their earliest days recording 2016’s Moon Cabin in a barn in northern New Hampshire, Goose has been developing their unique approach to writing and improvising, achieving a rare balance between thoughtfully crafted songs, tight musicianship, and emotional honesty. 2022 saw the release of their critically acclaimed third LP, Dripfield. That album earned them #2 on Billboard’s “Top New Artist Albums” chart as well as praise from Rolling Stone, who called it “both sweet headphone ear candy and the foundation for a perfect live peak.” The accolades were yet another feather in the band’s cap, having sold out venues like Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Forest Hills Stadium, headlining MSG Summer of 25, performed on the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning, and played their share of iconic music fests, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, ACL and many more. Through their commitment to forward momentum, Goose continues to remind us that music isn’t simply played—it’s felt, lived, and shared.