media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents Lifting the Veil by MT Kosobucki, a photography exhibition organized by the community curation project, LAB^4, from Tuesday, April 29, 2025, through Saturday, June 21, 2025. Lifting the Veil explores the processes, inspirations and faces behind the art in The Places We Make exhibition in the first floor galleries.

A reception for both LAB^4 exhibitions, The Places We Make (first floor galleries) and Lifting the Veil (second floor mezzanine) will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

In tandem with The Places We Make exhibition, this companion presentation seeks to lift the veil often cast over artistic process. Through his work, photographer MT Kosobucki invites viewers to look beyond the finished artwork and directly into the act of creation itself.

On view at Arts + Literature Laboratory, the project began when the participating artists welcomed Kosobucki into their studios and personal spaces. Together, they explored the inspirations, motivations, and methods that shape their work. Artistic creation is a deeply personal endeavor—one in which artists delve into their own experiences to produce pieces that both reflect and examine personal and shared narratives.

While each artist brings a unique story, background, and chosen medium, common threads emerge among the themes they explore. These include childhood, family history, culture, and a sense of belonging.

The artists’ influences also reach beyond the personal. Literature, music, visual art, the physical landscape, and relationships all leave a meaningful imprint on their creative output.

Through Kosobucki’s lens, visitors are granted a rare glimpse into these layered influences—the emotional and creative labor behind each piece—and the artists themselves.

MT Kosobucki extends heartfelt gratitude to the participating artists for generously sharing their time, their spaces, and their processes in this revealing and inspiring project.