MTI Trivia Night

media release: Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) is hosting a trivia night and silent auction fundraiser to benefit Rubin for Kids. $50 entry fee (up to six players), cash prizes, and food/drinks available for cash purchase. 6:00pm Doors Trivia Begins 7:00pm

Rubin for Kids is a nonprofit organization devoted to recognizing and rewarding achievement of Dane County youth. Scholarships and awards are devoted to recognizing and rewarding the achievement of personal goals at school, at home, or in the community. Programs are both achievement-centered, and need-based. Rubin for Kids uphold the belief that a key to success for children is positive interaction with adults. R4K awards reinforce existing relationships with significant adults in the child’s life. Rubin for Kids has no paid staff members but many hands together make this work possible.