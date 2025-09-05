media release: Get ready for an unforgettable evening of soul-soaked jazz and rhythmic grooves as MTrane Plus takes the stage. Known for their rich percussion, multi-instrumental flair, and deep roots in Madison’s spoken word and cultural scene, this band delivers a sound that’s both timeless and electric.

Whether you're a jazz aficionado or just looking to vibe with good music and great company, this is the place to be. Come early, grab a drink, and let the rhythm carry you.